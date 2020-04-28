All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

9506 E 14th St S

9506 E 14th St S · No Longer Available
Location

9506 E 14th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9506 E 14th St S. Independence, MO. 64052
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $715.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE5096076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 E 14th St S have any available units?
9506 E 14th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9506 E 14th St S have?
Some of 9506 E 14th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 E 14th St S currently offering any rent specials?
9506 E 14th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 E 14th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9506 E 14th St S is pet friendly.
Does 9506 E 14th St S offer parking?
Yes, 9506 E 14th St S offers parking.
Does 9506 E 14th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 E 14th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 E 14th St S have a pool?
No, 9506 E 14th St S does not have a pool.
Does 9506 E 14th St S have accessible units?
No, 9506 E 14th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 E 14th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9506 E 14th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
