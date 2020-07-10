All apartments in Independence
908 East T C Lea Road
908 East T C Lea Road

908 E T C Lea Rd · No Longer Available
Location

908 E T C Lea Rd, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home. It is equipped with luxurious LVT throughout the home and updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 East T C Lea Road have any available units?
908 East T C Lea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 908 East T C Lea Road currently offering any rent specials?
908 East T C Lea Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 East T C Lea Road pet-friendly?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road offer parking?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road does not offer parking.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road have a pool?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road does not have a pool.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road have accessible units?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 East T C Lea Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 East T C Lea Road does not have units with air conditioning.

