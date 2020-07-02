8704 St John

Amenities

These are Handyman Specials, used mobile homes. We have 4 remaining out of 9.



Pad rent is $300 per month. The finance charge for you to buy the house is an additional $300-$400 per month for 5 years and then you own it outright.



Be a buyer. We finance qualified applicants.



We have several mobile homes adjacent to this address that are ready for you to buy and rehab. The pad rent is $300 per month and your monthly payment could be $300 to $400 per month for 5 years to pay off the purchase loan.



These mobile homes are NOT move in ready, but If you have handyperson skills they are ready for you to rehab.



If you have a take home income of more than $2100 per month, you can afford to own your own home with about 2x the space of an apartment, a yard with trees, off street parking, and no common walls with your neighbors.



Be a buyer. We finance qualified applicants and provide dumpsters for use while doing the rehab.



Our mobile home park already has several home owners that are in the trades or work in roofing, plumbing, electrical, A/C and heating. Several have already finished their rehabs and others are just getting started.



Come meet and join this community of restorers and home owners.



Apply here:

https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp