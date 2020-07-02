All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

8704 St John

8704 Saint John Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Saint John Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
These are Handyman Specials, used mobile homes. We have 4 remaining out of 9.

Pad rent is $300 per month. The finance charge for you to buy the house is an additional $300-$400 per month for 5 years and then you own it outright.

Be a buyer. We finance qualified applicants.

We have several mobile homes adjacent to this address that are ready for you to buy and rehab. The pad rent is $300 per month and your monthly payment could be $300 to $400 per month for 5 years to pay off the purchase loan.

These mobile homes are NOT move in ready, but If you have handyperson skills they are ready for you to rehab.

If you have a take home income of more than $2100 per month, you can afford to own your own home with about 2x the space of an apartment, a yard with trees, off street parking, and no common walls with your neighbors.

Be a buyer. We finance qualified applicants and provide dumpsters for use while doing the rehab.

Our mobile home park already has several home owners that are in the trades or work in roofing, plumbing, electrical, A/C and heating. Several have already finished their rehabs and others are just getting started.

Come meet and join this community of restorers and home owners.

Apply here:
https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 St John have any available units?
8704 St John doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 8704 St John currently offering any rent specials?
8704 St John is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 St John pet-friendly?
No, 8704 St John is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 8704 St John offer parking?
Yes, 8704 St John offers parking.
Does 8704 St John have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 St John does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 St John have a pool?
No, 8704 St John does not have a pool.
Does 8704 St John have accessible units?
No, 8704 St John does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 St John have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 St John does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8704 St John have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8704 St John has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

