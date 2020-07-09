Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

712 S Willis Ave. Independence, MO 64052



To schedule your self guided tour, please visitt: https://secure.rently.com/properties/893546?source=marketing



Charming 2 bed/1 bath bungalow in Independence with detached garage and fenced in yard.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.