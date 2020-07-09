All apartments in Independence
712 S Willis Ave
712 S Willis Ave

712 S Willis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

712 S Willis Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Heart of Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
712 S Willis Ave. Independence, MO 64052

To schedule your self guided tour, please visitt: https://secure.rently.com/properties/893546?source=marketing

Charming 2 bed/1 bath bungalow in Independence with detached garage and fenced in yard.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 S Willis Ave have any available units?
712 S Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 712 S Willis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
712 S Willis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 S Willis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 S Willis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 712 S Willis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 712 S Willis Ave offers parking.
Does 712 S Willis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 S Willis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 S Willis Ave have a pool?
No, 712 S Willis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 712 S Willis Ave have accessible units?
No, 712 S Willis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 712 S Willis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 S Willis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 S Willis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 S Willis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

