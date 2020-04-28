All apartments in Independence
600 South Cedar Avenue
600 South Cedar Avenue

600 South Cedar Avenue · (816) 788-6650
Location

600 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Independence. Cook up a storm in the eat in kitchen. Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out. Large backyard for outdoor entertaining. You also have access to the basement where there are laundry hookups and additional storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pet possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 South Cedar Avenue have any available units?
600 South Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 600 South Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 South Cedar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 South Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 South Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 600 South Cedar Avenue offer parking?
No, 600 South Cedar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 600 South Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 South Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 South Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 South Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 South Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 South Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 South Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 South Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 South Cedar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 South Cedar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
