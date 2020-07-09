All apartments in Independence
535 South Arlington Avenue
535 South Arlington Avenue

535 South Arlington Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 South Arlington Street, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this contemporary feel 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Independence!
Roomy bedrooms and ample extra closet space. Shared area in the basement for extra storage with garage doors.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: $575/mo, $575 Deposit (subject to credit score) Application Fee: $40, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
535 South Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 535 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
535 South Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 South Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 535 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 535 South Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 535 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 535 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 535 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 535 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 535 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 South Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

