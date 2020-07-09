535 South Arlington Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Check out this contemporary feel 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Independence!

Roomy bedrooms and ample extra closet space. Shared area in the basement for extra storage with garage doors.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: $575/mo, $575 Deposit (subject to credit score) Application Fee: $40, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.