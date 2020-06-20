5125 South Cottage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bdrm, 1.5 bath split-level home in Independence. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Stainless steel appliances with flat-top stove. Gorgeous bathrooms! Both the full bath upstairs and the half bath downstairs in the basement are to die for! Updated modern fixtures throughout, attached garage, and fenced in backyard. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.