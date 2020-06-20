All apartments in Independence
5125 South Cottage Avenue

5125 South Cottage Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

5125 South Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bdrm, 1.5 bath split-level home in Independence. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Stainless steel appliances with flat-top stove. Gorgeous bathrooms! Both the full bath upstairs and the half bath downstairs in the basement are to die for! Updated modern fixtures throughout, attached garage, and fenced in backyard. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 South Cottage Avenue have any available units?
5125 South Cottage Avenue has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 South Cottage Avenue have?
Some of 5125 South Cottage Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 South Cottage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5125 South Cottage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 South Cottage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 South Cottage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5125 South Cottage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5125 South Cottage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5125 South Cottage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 South Cottage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 South Cottage Avenue have a pool?
No, 5125 South Cottage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5125 South Cottage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5125 South Cottage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 South Cottage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 South Cottage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
