4217 South Union Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!

3 bdrm and 1 full bath, large level backyard, finished basement with lots of storage, hardwood floors in the living, dining and bedrooms. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please schedule a self guided tour and APPLY today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.