All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 4217 South Union Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
4217 South Union Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:17 PM

4217 South Union Avenue

4217 South Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4217 South Union Street, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
3 bdrm and 1 full bath, large level backyard, finished basement with lots of storage, hardwood floors in the living, dining and bedrooms. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please schedule a self guided tour and APPLY today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 South Union Avenue have any available units?
4217 South Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4217 South Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4217 South Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 South Union Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 South Union Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4217 South Union Avenue offer parking?
No, 4217 South Union Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4217 South Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 South Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 South Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 4217 South Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4217 South Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4217 South Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 South Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 South Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 South Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 South Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City