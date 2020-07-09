All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3630 South Hedges Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3630 South Hedges Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:59 PM

3630 South Hedges Avenue

3630 S Hedges Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3630 S Hedges Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home is a must see! This home has two decorative fireplaces that are beautiful focal points. Large formal living room, as well and lots of room in the bedrooms. Kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space with stainless steel appliances. Huge finished basement and extra large two car garage. Gorgeous fenced back yard with a lovely patio for evening entertainment. Lots of storage areas including a cedar closet.

Pet Policy: One medium sized dog possible upon approval. No cats, please.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/12/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 South Hedges Avenue have any available units?
3630 South Hedges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 South Hedges Avenue have?
Some of 3630 South Hedges Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 South Hedges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3630 South Hedges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 South Hedges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 South Hedges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3630 South Hedges Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3630 South Hedges Avenue offers parking.
Does 3630 South Hedges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 South Hedges Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 South Hedges Avenue have a pool?
No, 3630 South Hedges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3630 South Hedges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3630 South Hedges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 South Hedges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 South Hedges Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City