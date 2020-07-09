3630 South Hedges Avenue

Amenities

This amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home is a must see! This home has two decorative fireplaces that are beautiful focal points. Large formal living room, as well and lots of room in the bedrooms. Kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space with stainless steel appliances. Huge finished basement and extra large two car garage. Gorgeous fenced back yard with a lovely patio for evening entertainment. Lots of storage areas including a cedar closet.



Pet Policy: One medium sized dog possible upon approval. No cats, please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/12/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

