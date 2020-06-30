All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3524 S Rogers Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3524 S Rogers Ln
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

3524 S Rogers Ln

3524 Rogers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3524 Rogers Lane, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Attention Special Rent Rate, Get a month at 99.00!
Come and see this three bedroom, two bath totally renovated property on a tree lined street. So many amenities, cute hutch, multiple closets including a washer dryer that stays with the property. This is a must see for any family! Big fenced in backyard with shed included! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 S Rogers Ln have any available units?
3524 S Rogers Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3524 S Rogers Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3524 S Rogers Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 S Rogers Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3524 S Rogers Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 3524 S Rogers Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3524 S Rogers Ln offers parking.
Does 3524 S Rogers Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 S Rogers Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 S Rogers Ln have a pool?
No, 3524 S Rogers Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3524 S Rogers Ln have accessible units?
No, 3524 S Rogers Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 S Rogers Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 S Rogers Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 S Rogers Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 S Rogers Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City