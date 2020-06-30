3524 S Rogers Ln

Amenities

Attention Special Rent Rate, Get a month at 99.00!

Come and see this three bedroom, two bath totally renovated property on a tree lined street. So many amenities, cute hutch, multiple closets including a washer dryer that stays with the property. This is a must see for any family! Big fenced in backyard with shed included! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.