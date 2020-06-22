All apartments in Independence
3502 South Crysler Avenue

3502 S Crysler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3502 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!

Located just off E. 35th S. and Crysler Ave. this home is close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more!

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home, completely remodeled kitchen with new countertops and beautiful herringbone backsplash. Both bathrooms have also been completely remodeled with new vanities, tile, and fixtures!

You really must come and see this one for yourself! Schedule your tour today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Mgmt.
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue have any available units?
3502 South Crysler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3502 South Crysler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3502 South Crysler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 South Crysler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 South Crysler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue offer parking?
No, 3502 South Crysler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 South Crysler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3502 South Crysler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3502 South Crysler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 South Crysler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 South Crysler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3502 South Crysler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
