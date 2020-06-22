3502 South Crysler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!



Located just off E. 35th S. and Crysler Ave. this home is close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more!



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home, completely remodeled kitchen with new countertops and beautiful herringbone backsplash. Both bathrooms have also been completely remodeled with new vanities, tile, and fixtures!



You really must come and see this one for yourself! Schedule your tour today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



