2925 South Cochise Drive

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All brick raised ranch with lots of updates in this well maintained home. Beautiful hardwood floors,large fenced yard. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, kitchen, dining room, great room, family room, laundry in basement.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.