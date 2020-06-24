All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
2925 South Cochise Drive
2925 South Cochise Drive

2925 S Cochise Dr · No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2925 S Cochise Dr, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All brick raised ranch with lots of updates in this well maintained home. Beautiful hardwood floors,large fenced yard. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, kitchen, dining room, great room, family room, laundry in basement.
Don't miss this one it's a wonderful family home.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 South Cochise Drive have any available units?
2925 South Cochise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2925 South Cochise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2925 South Cochise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 South Cochise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 South Cochise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2925 South Cochise Drive offer parking?
No, 2925 South Cochise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2925 South Cochise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 South Cochise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 South Cochise Drive have a pool?
No, 2925 South Cochise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2925 South Cochise Drive have accessible units?
No, 2925 South Cochise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 South Cochise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 South Cochise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 South Cochise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 South Cochise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
