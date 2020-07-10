All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

2314 South Maywood Avenue

2314 South Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2314 South Maywood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you seeking a fully renovated property in Independence? Then check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Sterling Ave and 23rd St.

Featuring original hardwood flooring as well as new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. This home has tons of windows that fill the space with natural light and make it warm in and inviting! The kitchen has received a number of updates like new countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.

The bathroom has also received a number of upgrades including new vanity and mirror, tile surround in the shower as well as new fixtures.

Our favorite part of this home is the backyard, it has tons of space for your pets and the entire family to play!

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this lovely home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 South Maywood Avenue have any available units?
2314 South Maywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 South Maywood Avenue have?
Some of 2314 South Maywood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 South Maywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 South Maywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 South Maywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 South Maywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2314 South Maywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2314 South Maywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2314 South Maywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 South Maywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 South Maywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2314 South Maywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2314 South Maywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 South Maywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 South Maywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 South Maywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

