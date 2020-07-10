2314 South Maywood Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you seeking a fully renovated property in Independence? Then check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Sterling Ave and 23rd St.



Featuring original hardwood flooring as well as new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. This home has tons of windows that fill the space with natural light and make it warm in and inviting! The kitchen has received a number of updates like new countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.



The bathroom has also received a number of upgrades including new vanity and mirror, tile surround in the shower as well as new fixtures.



Our favorite part of this home is the backyard, it has tons of space for your pets and the entire family to play!



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this lovely home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.