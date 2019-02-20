All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 South Harris Avenue

2211 South Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2211 South Harris Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
2211 S Harris Ave, Independence, MO

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/688316?source=marketing

To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1807941656

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Engelwood Highlands neighborhood of Independence. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. New flooring throughout home. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. Deck and partially fenced back yard. Independence Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

