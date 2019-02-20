All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:27 AM

21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South

21109 50 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21109 50 Terrace Drive, Independence, MO 64015
Highland Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Amazing entryway flooded with natural light! Functional, modern kitchen with hard wood floors, updated counters and walk in pantry. Dining area off the kitchen, access to the deck overlooking the back yard.

Four large bedrooms upstairs. Master bathroom has large, double vanity, separate tub and shower and a fantastic walk in closet.

Lower level with second living space, half bath and laundry room. Walkout basement with patio!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Oversize two car garage (Tandem 3rd car space).
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South have any available units?
21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South have?
Some of 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South offers parking.
Does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South have a pool?
No, 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South have accessible units?
No, 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 21109 East 50th Terrace Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.

