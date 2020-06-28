All apartments in Independence
1901 Indian Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 5:06 PM

1901 Indian Avenue

1901 Indian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Indian Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful curb appeal and Lots of Space and Natural Light! Beautiful hard wood floor in the large family room and hallway and a Super Big Kitchen with a walkout to your deck and a wonderful treed view! Wonderful, quite neighborhood with beautiful trees just minutes away from everywhere!
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Indian Avenue have any available units?
1901 Indian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1901 Indian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Indian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Indian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Indian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Indian Avenue offer parking?
No, 1901 Indian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Indian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Indian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Indian Avenue have a pool?
No, 1901 Indian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Indian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1901 Indian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Indian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Indian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Indian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Indian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
