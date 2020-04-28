18816 Gateway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Open Floor Plan! All bedrooms on main floor, updated eat-in kitchen includes appliances. Stone fireplace and wood floors in Hearth Rm. Basement includes Family Room, Den/Office with storage or closet space, 2nd fireplace, full bath and laundry! Walk out from the Hearth Rm to entertain on the spacious deck and patio area. Enjoy the treed fenced backyard. Conveniently located! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.