Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:59 PM

18816 Gateway Drive

18816 Gateway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18816 Gateway Drive, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Open Floor Plan! All bedrooms on main floor, updated eat-in kitchen includes appliances. Stone fireplace and wood floors in Hearth Rm. Basement includes Family Room, Den/Office with storage or closet space, 2nd fireplace, full bath and laundry! Walk out from the Hearth Rm to entertain on the spacious deck and patio area. Enjoy the treed fenced backyard. Conveniently located! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18816 Gateway Drive have any available units?
18816 Gateway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18816 Gateway Drive have?
Some of 18816 Gateway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18816 Gateway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18816 Gateway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18816 Gateway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18816 Gateway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18816 Gateway Drive offer parking?
No, 18816 Gateway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18816 Gateway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18816 Gateway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18816 Gateway Drive have a pool?
No, 18816 Gateway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18816 Gateway Drive have accessible units?
No, 18816 Gateway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18816 Gateway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18816 Gateway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
