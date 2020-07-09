18521 East 20th Street Court South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Youll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plan allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. This home also has a 4th bedroom in the finished basement with a second living space and full bathroom.