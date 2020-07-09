All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18521 East 20th Street Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18521 East 20th Street Court South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18521 East 20th Street Court South

18521 East 20th Street Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Bridger
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18521 East 20th Street Court South, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Youll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plan allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. This home also has a 4th bedroom in the finished basement with a second living space and full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18521 East 20th Street Court South have any available units?
18521 East 20th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18521 East 20th Street Court South have?
Some of 18521 East 20th Street Court South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18521 East 20th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
18521 East 20th Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18521 East 20th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18521 East 20th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 18521 East 20th Street Court South offer parking?
Yes, 18521 East 20th Street Court South offers parking.
Does 18521 East 20th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18521 East 20th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18521 East 20th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 18521 East 20th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 18521 East 20th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 18521 East 20th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 18521 East 20th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18521 East 20th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City