18517 East 20th Street Court South

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This beautiful split level home is ready for you to move right in. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths, 4th bedroom is in the finished basement along with a secondary living space and a full bathroom with shower and laundry hook ups. 2 car garage and a fenced in yard. Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.