Independence, MO
18210 East 27th Street South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18210 East 27th Street South

18210 East 27th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

18210 East 27th Street South, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.
This charming 3BD/1.5BTH split-level home is ready for immediate move in. New carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. 2 car garage on basement level. Set up a self-showing and apply today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18210 East 27th Street South have any available units?
18210 East 27th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18210 East 27th Street South have?
Some of 18210 East 27th Street South's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18210 East 27th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
18210 East 27th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18210 East 27th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18210 East 27th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 18210 East 27th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 18210 East 27th Street South does offer parking.
Does 18210 East 27th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18210 East 27th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18210 East 27th Street South have a pool?
No, 18210 East 27th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 18210 East 27th Street South have accessible units?
No, 18210 East 27th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 18210 East 27th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18210 East 27th Street South has units with dishwashers.
