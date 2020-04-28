18210 East 27th Street South

Amenities
$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.
This charming 3BD/1.5BTH split-level home is ready for immediate move in. New carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. 2 car garage on basement level. Set up a self-showing and apply today!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.