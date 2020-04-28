18210 East 27th Street South

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.

This charming 3BD/1.5BTH split-level home is ready for immediate move in. New carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. 2 car garage on basement level. Set up a self-showing and apply today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.