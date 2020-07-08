18206 E 27th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Spacious Independence Home for Rent! - Spacious Independence home with over 1,100 square feet for rent! Split level home brings you lots of room. Finished walk out basement to huge backyard, perfect for entertaining! Call us today!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (660) 210-2363 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. No Section 8. We require renter's insurance.At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE5226318)