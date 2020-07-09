All apartments in Independence
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18205 East 27th Street South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:18 PM

18205 East 27th Street South

18205 East 27th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

18205 East 27th Street South, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18205 E 27th St S, Independence, MO 64057

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/857416?source=marketing

To apply, visit www.mrekc.com

Don't miss this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage in the Walnut Gardens neighborhood of Independence. Kitchen includes appliances, tile flooring and attached dining area. Bathrooms feature newer fixtures and tile shower surround. Finished lower level. Independence Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18205 East 27th Street South have any available units?
18205 East 27th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 18205 East 27th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
18205 East 27th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18205 East 27th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18205 East 27th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 18205 East 27th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 18205 East 27th Street South offers parking.
Does 18205 East 27th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18205 East 27th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18205 East 27th Street South have a pool?
No, 18205 East 27th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 18205 East 27th Street South have accessible units?
No, 18205 East 27th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 18205 East 27th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18205 East 27th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18205 East 27th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 18205 East 27th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

