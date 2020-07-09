18205 East 27th Street South

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18205 E 27th St S, Independence, MO 64057



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/857416?source=marketing



To apply, visit www.mrekc.com



Don't miss this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage in the Walnut Gardens neighborhood of Independence. Kitchen includes appliances, tile flooring and attached dining area. Bathrooms feature newer fixtures and tile shower surround. Finished lower level. Independence Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.