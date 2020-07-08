1426 South Liberty Street

Amenities
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in Independence! Home has brand new carpet throughout. The living room has a lovely brick fireplace and is the focal point of the living room. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Dining room is right off the kitchen and has sliding glass doors to back deck. Basement has lots of room for storage.
Outbuilding not included in rental.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.