All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1426 South Liberty Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1426 South Liberty Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1426 South Liberty Street

1426 South Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1426 South Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in Independence! Home has brand new carpet throughout. The living room has a lovely brick fireplace and is the focal point of the living room. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Dining room is right off the kitchen and has sliding glass doors to back deck. Basement has lots of room for storage.

Outbuilding not included in rental.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 South Liberty Street have any available units?
1426 South Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 South Liberty Street have?
Some of 1426 South Liberty Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 South Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
1426 South Liberty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 South Liberty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 South Liberty Street is pet friendly.
Does 1426 South Liberty Street offer parking?
Yes, 1426 South Liberty Street offers parking.
Does 1426 South Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 South Liberty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 South Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 1426 South Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 1426 South Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 1426 South Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 South Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 South Liberty Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City