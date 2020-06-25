1415 W. Scott Place

Amenities

4 Bed 1.5 Bath Independence Home - This beautiful 4 bed 1.5 bath is located close to restaurants and more! This house is in a great property!



This house features original hardwood flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen provides you with dining space and tons of counter space! The kitchen also features a new backsplash, new countertop, and matching stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms have updated fixtures and new vanities! The bedrooms have updated fixtures and tons of closet space. The unfinished basement brings tons of additional storage space. The backyard features a screened in back porch, as well with a huge back porch that would be great for a patio set and a grill.



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4828528)