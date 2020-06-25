All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1415 W. Scott Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1415 W. Scott Place
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1415 W. Scott Place

1415 W Scott Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1415 W Scott Pl, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Independence Home - This beautiful 4 bed 1.5 bath is located close to restaurants and more! This house is in a great property!

This house features original hardwood flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen provides you with dining space and tons of counter space! The kitchen also features a new backsplash, new countertop, and matching stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms have updated fixtures and new vanities! The bedrooms have updated fixtures and tons of closet space. The unfinished basement brings tons of additional storage space. The backyard features a screened in back porch, as well with a huge back porch that would be great for a patio set and a grill.

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4828528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 W. Scott Place have any available units?
1415 W. Scott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 W. Scott Place have?
Some of 1415 W. Scott Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 W. Scott Place currently offering any rent specials?
1415 W. Scott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 W. Scott Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 W. Scott Place is pet friendly.
Does 1415 W. Scott Place offer parking?
No, 1415 W. Scott Place does not offer parking.
Does 1415 W. Scott Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 W. Scott Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 W. Scott Place have a pool?
No, 1415 W. Scott Place does not have a pool.
Does 1415 W. Scott Place have accessible units?
No, 1415 W. Scott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 W. Scott Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 W. Scott Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City