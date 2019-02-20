All apartments in Independence
1413 W 28th Terrace S
1413 W 28th Terrace S

1413 West 28th St Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

1413 West 28th St Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Independence Single Family Home Totally Remodeled - This Independence Missouri home has 2+ bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove The home has great spaces with a huge family room off Kitchen. The unfinished basement has washer and dryer hookups and good storage space. There is a private driveway with attached one-car garage. The large backyard is fenced. The neighborhood is very clean and safe. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $925.00 per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 W 28th Terrace S have any available units?
1413 W 28th Terrace S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 W 28th Terrace S have?
Some of 1413 W 28th Terrace S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 W 28th Terrace S currently offering any rent specials?
1413 W 28th Terrace S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 W 28th Terrace S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 W 28th Terrace S is pet friendly.
Does 1413 W 28th Terrace S offer parking?
Yes, 1413 W 28th Terrace S offers parking.
Does 1413 W 28th Terrace S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 W 28th Terrace S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 W 28th Terrace S have a pool?
No, 1413 W 28th Terrace S does not have a pool.
Does 1413 W 28th Terrace S have accessible units?
No, 1413 W 28th Terrace S does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 W 28th Terrace S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 W 28th Terrace S does not have units with dishwashers.

