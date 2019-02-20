1413 W 28th Terrace S

Amenities
Independence Single Family Home Totally Remodeled - This Independence Missouri home has 2+ bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove The home has great spaces with a huge family room off Kitchen. The unfinished basement has washer and dryer hookups and good storage space. There is a private driveway with attached one-car garage. The large backyard is fenced. The neighborhood is very clean and safe. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.
Rent is $925.00 per Month
