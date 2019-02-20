All apartments in Independence
13508 Silver Lane

13508 Silver Lane Road · No Longer Available
Location

13508 Silver Lane Road, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique 3 Bedroom 1 bath Independence home has received a complete make-over and is now ready for new residents!

Featuring beautiful, durable, and brand new laminate hardwoods flooring throughout the entire home.  The kitchen has been completely renovated with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, countertops, and new subway tile backsplash. Let's not forget to mention the windows!  This home has received new windows which really help not only with the utility bills, but also the light!  From the moment you walk in the door, this home is filled with natural light!

The bathroom has also received a head to toe update with new flooring, vanity, tile, and bathtub.

Don't miss out on this opportunity, come take a Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13508 Silver Lane have any available units?
13508 Silver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13508 Silver Lane have?
Some of 13508 Silver Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13508 Silver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13508 Silver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13508 Silver Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13508 Silver Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13508 Silver Lane offer parking?
No, 13508 Silver Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13508 Silver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13508 Silver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13508 Silver Lane have a pool?
No, 13508 Silver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13508 Silver Lane have accessible units?
No, 13508 Silver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13508 Silver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13508 Silver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

