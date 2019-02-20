13508 Silver Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique 3 Bedroom 1 bath Independence home has received a complete make-over and is now ready for new residents!



Featuring beautiful, durable, and brand new laminate hardwoods flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has been completely renovated with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, countertops, and new subway tile backsplash. Let's not forget to mention the windows! This home has received new windows which really help not only with the utility bills, but also the light! From the moment you walk in the door, this home is filled with natural light!



The bathroom has also received a head to toe update with new flooring, vanity, tile, and bathtub.



Don't miss out on this opportunity, come take a Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

