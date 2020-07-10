All apartments in Independence
Location

133 East Elm Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Independence. Unit A is located on the main level. Lots of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Spacious living room with carpet. Great sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups in unit and trash paid.

Pet Policy: Up to 1 pet possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 East Elm Street have any available units?
133 East Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 East Elm Street have?
Some of 133 East Elm Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 East Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 East Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 East Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 East Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 East Elm Street offer parking?
No, 133 East Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 East Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 East Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 East Elm Street have a pool?
No, 133 East Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 East Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 133 East Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 East Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 East Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

