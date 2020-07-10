All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

1315 N Viking Dr

1315 North Viking Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 North Viking Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Farview

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
1 car garage
3 bedroom
1.5 bath
Refinished hardwood floors throughout the home with luxury vinyl wood grain flooring in kitchen. Granite countertops, stove and refrigerator in the eat in kitchen. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed. Full bath in hallway with half bath downstairs. The laundry is in the unfinished basement that walks out to backyard.

Fort Osage High School

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per appliciant living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 N Viking Dr have any available units?
1315 N Viking Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 N Viking Dr have?
Some of 1315 N Viking Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 N Viking Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1315 N Viking Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 N Viking Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 N Viking Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1315 N Viking Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1315 N Viking Dr offers parking.
Does 1315 N Viking Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 N Viking Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 N Viking Dr have a pool?
No, 1315 N Viking Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1315 N Viking Dr have accessible units?
No, 1315 N Viking Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 N Viking Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 N Viking Dr has units with dishwashers.

