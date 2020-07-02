All apartments in Independence
1308 West College Street
1308 West College Street

1308 West College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1308 West College Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
If you have been searching for the perfect home in Independence, look no further!

This charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just off 24 Hwy and Sterling Ave. and has so much to offer a new resident!

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace (non-functional), built-in bookcases and so much more.  The kitchen has received a complete facelift with new stainless steel appliances, cabinetry and more!  Our favorite part about this home, all the windows, and natural light!

Don't wait another minute, get out and check out this home today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 West College Street have any available units?
1308 West College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 West College Street have?
Some of 1308 West College Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 West College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 West College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 West College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 West College Street is pet friendly.
Does 1308 West College Street offer parking?
No, 1308 West College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1308 West College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 West College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 West College Street have a pool?
No, 1308 West College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 West College Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 West College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 West College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 West College Street does not have units with dishwashers.

