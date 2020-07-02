1308 West College Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

If you have been searching for the perfect home in Independence, look no further!



This charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just off 24 Hwy and Sterling Ave. and has so much to offer a new resident!



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace (non-functional), built-in bookcases and so much more. The kitchen has received a complete facelift with new stainless steel appliances, cabinetry and more! Our favorite part about this home, all the windows, and natural light!



Don't wait another minute, get out and check out this home today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.