All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1230 South Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1230 South Spring Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:33 PM

1230 South Spring Street

1230 South Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1230 South Spring Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home had been beautifully redone with new floors, carpet, and appliances within the last year and much more! The home is being painted with neutral colors. Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Independence. The basement is unfinished but very large for storage. The back yard is fenced and we welcome your pets.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 South Spring Street have any available units?
1230 South Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1230 South Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1230 South Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 South Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 South Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 1230 South Spring Street offer parking?
No, 1230 South Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 1230 South Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 South Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 South Spring Street have a pool?
No, 1230 South Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 1230 South Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 1230 South Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 South Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 South Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 South Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 South Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City