Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 Ranson Place

Location

1204 Ranson Place, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and remodeled inside! Very quiet neighborhood, relaxing house that doesn't take much upkeep. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with beautiful kitchen and eating area with hardwood floors. Partially finished basement with extra living and bedroom as well as storage and laundry. Nice wood deck on the back of the home great for bar-b-cues and a large fenced yard.

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link at www.adastrarealty.com to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app on our website, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. The appointment times listed on our website are the ONLY availability for that home/agent. The appointments are 'open' and could include several people, please don't let this discourage you! Hope to see you soon!

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 per adult and require a credit and background check. Application fees are non-refundable. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

