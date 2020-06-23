All apartments in Independence
10616 East 27th Terrace South
10616 East 27th Terrace South

10616 East 27th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

10616 East 27th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom home. - Large 2 bedroom home located in a great neighborhood. Very large yard with an attached garage. 3rd bedroom in basement. Bonus room can be used for many purposes.

(RLNE4541974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South have any available units?
10616 East 27th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10616 East 27th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
10616 East 27th Terrace South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 East 27th Terrace South pet-friendly?
No, 10616 East 27th Terrace South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 10616 East 27th Terrace South does offer parking.
Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10616 East 27th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 10616 East 27th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 10616 East 27th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10616 East 27th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10616 East 27th Terrace South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10616 East 27th Terrace South does not have units with air conditioning.
