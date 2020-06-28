105 S Oxford Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Refurbished 4 bed 1.5 bath -

Are you looking for a 4 bed 1.5 bath house? Youve found it!



This cute home is now open for showings. It features newly installed carpet, a spacious floor plan, a large newly remodeled kitchen, and 4 bedrooms with plenty of space.



This house is located in eastern Kansas City and is close to highways 24 and 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Don't miss out on this great house, check it out today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



