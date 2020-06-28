All apartments in Independence
105 S Oxford Ave.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

105 S Oxford Ave.

105 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Refurbished 4 bed 1.5 bath -
Are you looking for a 4 bed 1.5 bath house? Youve found it!

This cute home is now open for showings. It features newly installed carpet, a spacious floor plan, a large newly remodeled kitchen, and 4 bedrooms with plenty of space.

This house is located in eastern Kansas City and is close to highways 24 and 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check it out today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5123155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S Oxford Ave. have any available units?
105 S Oxford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 105 S Oxford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Oxford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Oxford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 S Oxford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 105 S Oxford Ave. offer parking?
No, 105 S Oxford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Oxford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S Oxford Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Oxford Ave. have a pool?
No, 105 S Oxford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Oxford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 105 S Oxford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Oxford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 S Oxford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Oxford Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Oxford Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
