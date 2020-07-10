All apartments in Independence
100 South Lacy Road
100 South Lacy Road

100 S Lacy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

100 S Lacy Rd, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with black appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes brand new white cabinets. The living room is carpeted and very spacious. The master bedroom is toward the front of the home and includes two closets and a ceiling fan. Two additional bedrooms accompany the mater, with the third bedroom having dual entry from both the hallway and the kitchen. Out back, a small patio overlooks a huge fenced in backyard, and the home has a one car garage around the front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 South Lacy Road have any available units?
100 South Lacy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 South Lacy Road have?
Some of 100 South Lacy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 South Lacy Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 South Lacy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 South Lacy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 South Lacy Road is pet friendly.
Does 100 South Lacy Road offer parking?
Yes, 100 South Lacy Road offers parking.
Does 100 South Lacy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 South Lacy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 South Lacy Road have a pool?
No, 100 South Lacy Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 South Lacy Road have accessible units?
No, 100 South Lacy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 South Lacy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 South Lacy Road does not have units with dishwashers.

