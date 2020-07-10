100 South Lacy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with black appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes brand new white cabinets. The living room is carpeted and very spacious. The master bedroom is toward the front of the home and includes two closets and a ceiling fan. Two additional bedrooms accompany the mater, with the third bedroom having dual entry from both the hallway and the kitchen. Out back, a small patio overlooks a huge fenced in backyard, and the home has a one car garage around the front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.