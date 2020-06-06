802 E South St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MUST LEAVE PHONE NUMBER IF YOU WISH TO VIEW/MAKE APPT! Charming single family home for rent in Harrisonville. Walking distance to school. Carpeted living room, tile kitchen, dining area. Hardwoods in rest of house. Large yard! NO smoking! Pets allowed (30 lb. MAX) with non-refundable pet deposit($400 first pet, $300 2nd pet; 2 pet max). Rent is priced to include lawn maintenance by tenant, if provided by landlord rent is $1,000/month. Snow/ice removal not included. Deposit: $800 for 2 people, $1500 for greater than 2 occupants. Credit check required for all lessees. All occupants aged 16 y/o or greater must be on lease. Clean credit/background check, score GREATER than 700'ish. First, and last 2 months' rent, and deposits prior to move-in.