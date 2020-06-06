All apartments in Harrisonville
802 E South St
Last updated June 6 2020

802 E South St

802 East South Street · (913) 908-8967
Location

802 East South Street, Harrisonville, MO 64701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

MUST LEAVE PHONE NUMBER IF YOU WISH TO VIEW/MAKE APPT! Charming single family home for rent in Harrisonville. Walking distance to school. Carpeted living room, tile kitchen, dining area. Hardwoods in rest of house. Large yard! NO smoking! Pets allowed (30 lb. MAX) with non-refundable pet deposit($400 first pet, $300 2nd pet; 2 pet max). Rent is priced to include lawn maintenance by tenant, if provided by landlord rent is $1,000/month. Snow/ice removal not included. Deposit: $800 for 2 people, $1500 for greater than 2 occupants. Credit check required for all lessees. All occupants aged 16 y/o or greater must be on lease. Clean credit/background check, score GREATER than 700'ish. First, and last 2 months' rent, and deposits prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

