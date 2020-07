Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Grandview MO for $650.00 per month. This property has carpet on the main floor, central air with refrigerator and stove provided. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement with plenty of storage. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.