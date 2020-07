Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available April 30th, 2019!



$895/month and $895 deposit.



This recently updated home in Grandview is a step into the past with the best of the present.

- Hardwood Floors

- New fridge and microwave

- Wrap around front porch

- Built in wall to wall bookshelf

- off street parking



Easy and quick access to 71 highway. Less than 20-minute drive to downtown and 15-minute drive to the plaza.

Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $200

$35/month for cats, $35/month for dogs

$35 application fee per adult.