Grandview, MO
6501 East 137th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:44 PM

6501 East 137th Street

6501 East 137th Street · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6501 East 137th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 East 137th Street have any available units?
6501 East 137th Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6501 East 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6501 East 137th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 East 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6501 East 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 6501 East 137th Street offer parking?
No, 6501 East 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6501 East 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 East 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 East 137th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6501 East 137th Street has a pool.
Does 6501 East 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 6501 East 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 East 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 East 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 East 137th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 East 137th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
