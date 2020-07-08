All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6302 East 150th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6302 East 150th Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:45 PM

6302 East 150th Street

6302 East 150th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6302 East 150th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located just steps away from Belvidere Elementary School and allows easy access to I-49 for an easy commute anywhere you need to be!

The main living space of this home allows for great flow from the front to back of the house. The living room leads into the eat-in kitchen and access to the backyard.

Backyard space with this property offers a cute deck, perfect for summer BBQs, and plenty of space for the kids or pets to run!

Don't miss out on your chance to get into this cute place, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 East 150th Street have any available units?
6302 East 150th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6302 East 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6302 East 150th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 East 150th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 East 150th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6302 East 150th Street offer parking?
No, 6302 East 150th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6302 East 150th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 East 150th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 East 150th Street have a pool?
No, 6302 East 150th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6302 East 150th Street have accessible units?
No, 6302 East 150th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 East 150th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 East 150th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 East 150th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 East 150th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City