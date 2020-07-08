6302 East 150th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located just steps away from Belvidere Elementary School and allows easy access to I-49 for an easy commute anywhere you need to be!



The main living space of this home allows for great flow from the front to back of the house. The living room leads into the eat-in kitchen and access to the backyard.



Backyard space with this property offers a cute deck, perfect for summer BBQs, and plenty of space for the kids or pets to run!



Don't miss out on your chance to get into this cute place, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.