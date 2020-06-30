All apartments in Grandview
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

6201 E 136th St

6201 East 136th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6201 East 136th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Grandview-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214769?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Fantastic, rehabbed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a fenced corner lot in a quiet neighborhood in Grandview, MO. This home features large open rooms with beautiful hardwood floors and newer carpet. Newer paint, updated lighting fixtures and tiled bathrooms make you feel right at home. Fridge and stove included in rental price. One car garage. There is also a full, unfinished basement for all your storage needs.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5472904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 E 136th St have any available units?
6201 E 136th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6201 E 136th St have?
Some of 6201 E 136th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 E 136th St currently offering any rent specials?
6201 E 136th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 E 136th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 E 136th St is pet friendly.
Does 6201 E 136th St offer parking?
Yes, 6201 E 136th St offers parking.
Does 6201 E 136th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 E 136th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 E 136th St have a pool?
No, 6201 E 136th St does not have a pool.
Does 6201 E 136th St have accessible units?
No, 6201 E 136th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 E 136th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 E 136th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 E 136th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 E 136th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

