6160 E 129th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great sized townhouse ready for a new renter! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit. This home features a great layout. Cozy living room, dining area, finished basement. Large master with full bath connected and walk in closet. Carpet and tile throughout, dishwasher, fridge and range provided. Spacious and warm with finished basement and plenty of room for storage. Comes with 2 assigned parking spots (Covered parking/Carport) and private patio. This home is conveniently located close to highways, shopping, and entertainment. Call this place home today for only $995. Owner pays for water, tenants pay for ALL other utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.