Grandview, MO
6160 E 129th St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

6160 E 129th St

6160 East 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6160 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great sized townhouse ready for a new renter! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit. This home features a great layout. Cozy living room, dining area, finished basement. Large master with full bath connected and walk in closet. Carpet and tile throughout, dishwasher, fridge and range provided. Spacious and warm with finished basement and plenty of room for storage. Comes with 2 assigned parking spots (Covered parking/Carport) and private patio. This home is conveniently located close to highways, shopping, and entertainment. Call this place home today for only $995. Owner pays for water, tenants pay for ALL other utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 E 129th St have any available units?
6160 E 129th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6160 E 129th St have?
Some of 6160 E 129th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 E 129th St currently offering any rent specials?
6160 E 129th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 E 129th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6160 E 129th St is pet friendly.
Does 6160 E 129th St offer parking?
Yes, 6160 E 129th St offers parking.
Does 6160 E 129th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 E 129th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 E 129th St have a pool?
No, 6160 E 129th St does not have a pool.
Does 6160 E 129th St have accessible units?
No, 6160 E 129th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 E 129th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6160 E 129th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 E 129th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6160 E 129th St has units with air conditioning.
