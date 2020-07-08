6008 E 149th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Another great rental from American Real PM, please contact Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today on how to rent this cute property. This home is located on quiet street in south Grandview. This rental has it all, off street parking with automatic garage door, spacious covered front deck, dishwasher, fridge, range, master bed with half bath, fresh paint, large basement, central heating and cooling, back deck with fenced in yard. Call this place home today for only $875/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.