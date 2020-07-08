All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6008 E 149th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6008 E 149th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6008 E 149th Ter

6008 E 149th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6008 E 149th Ter, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another great rental from American Real PM, please contact Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today on how to rent this cute property. This home is located on quiet street in south Grandview. This rental has it all, off street parking with automatic garage door, spacious covered front deck, dishwasher, fridge, range, master bed with half bath, fresh paint, large basement, central heating and cooling, back deck with fenced in yard. Call this place home today for only $875/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 E 149th Ter have any available units?
6008 E 149th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6008 E 149th Ter have?
Some of 6008 E 149th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 E 149th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6008 E 149th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 E 149th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 E 149th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6008 E 149th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6008 E 149th Ter offers parking.
Does 6008 E 149th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 E 149th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 E 149th Ter have a pool?
No, 6008 E 149th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6008 E 149th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6008 E 149th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 E 149th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 E 149th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 E 149th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6008 E 149th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City