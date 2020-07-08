5926 E 136th St

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom/1bathroom Duplex for rent in Grandview. Carpeted unit with large rooms, eat in kitchen with basement

Close to all that Grandview has to offer. Property has some updates.



This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the property. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM No Section 8 at this time.