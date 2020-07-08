All apartments in Grandview
Location

5926 East 136th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
carpet
carpet
Great 2 bedroom/1bathroom Duplex for rent in Grandview. Carpeted unit with large rooms, eat in kitchen with basement
Close to all that Grandview has to offer. Property has some updates.

This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the property. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM No Section 8 at this time.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 E 136th St have any available units?
5926 E 136th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 5926 E 136th St currently offering any rent specials?
5926 E 136th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 E 136th St pet-friendly?
No, 5926 E 136th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 5926 E 136th St offer parking?
No, 5926 E 136th St does not offer parking.
Does 5926 E 136th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 E 136th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 E 136th St have a pool?
No, 5926 E 136th St does not have a pool.
Does 5926 E 136th St have accessible units?
No, 5926 E 136th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 E 136th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 E 136th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 E 136th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 E 136th St does not have units with air conditioning.

