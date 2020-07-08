All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 4721 138th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
4721 138th Terrace
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:52 PM

4721 138th Terrace

4721 138th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

4721 138th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
One word, GREAT! Great home, great size, great location, great price! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious home boasts a coveted floor plan with 2 living areas, a two-sided fireplace, large kitchen, formal dining room, laundry room and guest bathroom on main level. Large master bedroom includes walk-in closet. All kitchen appliances stay. The property sits on
large lot. Don't let this beautiful home slip by! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 138th Terrace have any available units?
4721 138th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 4721 138th Terrace have?
Some of 4721 138th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 138th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4721 138th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 138th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 138th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4721 138th Terrace offer parking?
No, 4721 138th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4721 138th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 138th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 138th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4721 138th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4721 138th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4721 138th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 138th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 138th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 138th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 138th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City