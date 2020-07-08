4721 138th Terrace

Amenities

One word, GREAT! Great home, great size, great location, great price! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious home boasts a coveted floor plan with 2 living areas, a two-sided fireplace, large kitchen, formal dining room, laundry room and guest bathroom on main level. Large master bedroom includes walk-in closet. All kitchen appliances stay. The property sits on

large lot. Don't let this beautiful home slip by! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.