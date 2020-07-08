All apartments in Grandview
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:56 PM

15315 Fuller Avenue

15315 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15315 Fuller Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15315 Fuller Ave Grandview, MO 64030

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit

https://secure.rently.com/properties/937752?source=marketing

Endearing 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with attached garage, in the tanner neighborhood of Grandview the home is very spacious, cozy and offers hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has a double door fridge and Light wood cabinets, Front deck, and huge fenced in back yard, Grandview Schools (Not Verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Pet rent $10 per pet per month

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15315 Fuller Avenue have any available units?
15315 Fuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 15315 Fuller Avenue have?
Some of 15315 Fuller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15315 Fuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15315 Fuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15315 Fuller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15315 Fuller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15315 Fuller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15315 Fuller Avenue offers parking.
Does 15315 Fuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15315 Fuller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15315 Fuller Avenue have a pool?
No, 15315 Fuller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15315 Fuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15315 Fuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15315 Fuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15315 Fuller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15315 Fuller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15315 Fuller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

