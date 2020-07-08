15315 Fuller Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15315 Fuller Ave Grandview, MO 64030



Endearing 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with attached garage, in the tanner neighborhood of Grandview the home is very spacious, cozy and offers hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has a double door fridge and Light wood cabinets, Front deck, and huge fenced in back yard, Grandview Schools (Not Verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Pet rent $10 per pet per month



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



