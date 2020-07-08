All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 14511 St. Andrews.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
14511 St. Andrews
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:48 AM

14511 St. Andrews

14511 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14511 Saint Andrews Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08676a9036 ---- MUST SEE! This spacious home has been completely remodeled! Large eat in kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, all new carpet throughout, great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, finished lower level as 4th bedroom and additional sub-basement for storage. Trash Paid! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14511 St. Andrews have any available units?
14511 St. Andrews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 14511 St. Andrews have?
Some of 14511 St. Andrews's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14511 St. Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
14511 St. Andrews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14511 St. Andrews pet-friendly?
Yes, 14511 St. Andrews is pet friendly.
Does 14511 St. Andrews offer parking?
Yes, 14511 St. Andrews offers parking.
Does 14511 St. Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14511 St. Andrews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14511 St. Andrews have a pool?
No, 14511 St. Andrews does not have a pool.
Does 14511 St. Andrews have accessible units?
No, 14511 St. Andrews does not have accessible units.
Does 14511 St. Andrews have units with dishwashers?
No, 14511 St. Andrews does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14511 St. Andrews have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14511 St. Andrews has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City