14511 St. Andrews

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08676a9036 ---- MUST SEE! This spacious home has been completely remodeled! Large eat in kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, all new carpet throughout, great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, finished lower level as 4th bedroom and additional sub-basement for storage. Trash Paid! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups