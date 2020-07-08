All apartments in Grandview
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

14316 St. Andrews Drive

14316 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14316 Saint Andrews Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/548549f08a ---- This house is amazing! So many things to love: 2-car garage, large front room with vaulted ceilings, full basement, and stainless steel appliances. You\'ll also love the ceiling fans for helping keep things cool and the gleaming hardwood floor in the spacious eat-in kitchen. We love the master bedroom with bay windows looking out to the wooded back yard and the attached master bathroom! This home is updated and in a great location close to two major highways for quick access to get where you need to go. Will go fast, schedule a showing today! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have any available units?
14316 St. Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have?
Some of 14316 St. Andrews Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14316 St. Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14316 St. Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14316 St. Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14316 St. Andrews Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14316 St. Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14316 St. Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 14316 St. Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 14316 St. Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14316 St. Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14316 St. Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14316 St. Andrews Drive has units with air conditioning.

