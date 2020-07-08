14316 St. Andrews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/548549f08a ---- This house is amazing! So many things to love: 2-car garage, large front room with vaulted ceilings, full basement, and stainless steel appliances. You\'ll also love the ceiling fans for helping keep things cool and the gleaming hardwood floor in the spacious eat-in kitchen. We love the master bedroom with bay windows looking out to the wooded back yard and the attached master bathroom! This home is updated and in a great location close to two major highways for quick access to get where you need to go. Will go fast, schedule a showing today! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!