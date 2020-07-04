All apartments in Grandview
13932 Falkirk Cir

13932 Falkirk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13932 Falkirk Circle, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great place to live and will be available in the first week of March! Only a few minutes from downtown Grandview and Highway 71, this home offers our tenants a small town feel while also allowing them access to major roadways. Inside, this home has some great design - beautiful floors, a new kitchen, and spacious bedrooms! Also included is a two car garage with washer/dryer hookups! Externally, this home has a large porch, great for relaxing outside in the summer.

If you would like more information or would like to set up a showing, please message us right here on Facebook or call/text Brett at (630)-765-1158. We look forward to speaking with you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13932 Falkirk Cir have any available units?
13932 Falkirk Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13932 Falkirk Cir have?
Some of 13932 Falkirk Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13932 Falkirk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13932 Falkirk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13932 Falkirk Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13932 Falkirk Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13932 Falkirk Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13932 Falkirk Cir offers parking.
Does 13932 Falkirk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13932 Falkirk Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13932 Falkirk Cir have a pool?
No, 13932 Falkirk Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13932 Falkirk Cir have accessible units?
No, 13932 Falkirk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13932 Falkirk Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13932 Falkirk Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 13932 Falkirk Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13932 Falkirk Cir has units with air conditioning.

