13932 Falkirk Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great place to live and will be available in the first week of March! Only a few minutes from downtown Grandview and Highway 71, this home offers our tenants a small town feel while also allowing them access to major roadways. Inside, this home has some great design - beautiful floors, a new kitchen, and spacious bedrooms! Also included is a two car garage with washer/dryer hookups! Externally, this home has a large porch, great for relaxing outside in the summer.



If you would like more information or would like to set up a showing, please message us right here on Facebook or call/text Brett at (630)-765-1158. We look forward to speaking with you soon!