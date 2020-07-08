13604 Applewood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

We know you'll love all the space this 2-story house has, including all the counter space in the updated kitchen. Glass top stove and built-in microwave are a bonus! We love the gleaming hardwood floors throughout the whole house and the full basement. Two bathrooms make this a wonderful house for families and guests along with the extra closet space. You'll find the nearby Main Street convenient and the highway access helpful for getting where you're going easily. This property is also fully-fenced. This house is worth it! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities