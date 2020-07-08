All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13604 Applewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13604 Applewood Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

13604 Applewood Drive

13604 Applewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13604 Applewood Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a66874e063 ---- We know you\'ll love all the space this 2-story house has, including all the counter space in the updated kitchen. Glass top stove and built-in microwave are a bonus! We love the gleaming hardwood floors throughout the whole house and the full basement. Two bathrooms make this a wonderful house for families and guests along with the extra closet space. You\'ll find the nearby Main Street convenient and the highway access helpful for getting where you\'re going easily. This property is also fully-fenced. This house is worth it! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Applewood Drive have any available units?
13604 Applewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13604 Applewood Drive have?
Some of 13604 Applewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Applewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Applewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Applewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13604 Applewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13604 Applewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Applewood Drive offers parking.
Does 13604 Applewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Applewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Applewood Drive have a pool?
No, 13604 Applewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Applewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13604 Applewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Applewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13604 Applewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13604 Applewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13604 Applewood Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City