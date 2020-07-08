All apartments in Grandview
Grandview, MO
13311 Park Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM

13311 Park Lane

13311 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13311 Park Lane, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom home has wood floors throughout the upstairs, kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space. The bedrooms are spacious and all on the main level. There's a master bathroom and a hallway bathroom. The basement has newer carpet and lots of room for storage. The back yard is fenced and huge!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 6/26/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Park Lane have any available units?
13311 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13311 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13311 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13311 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 13311 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13311 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 13311 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 13311 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13311 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

